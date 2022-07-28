Task force slated to boost Ctg port’s security

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 10:31 pm

Related News

Task force slated to boost Ctg port’s security

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 10:31 pm
File photo. Picture: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
File photo. Picture: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The government is set to form a high-level task force to further tighten the security of Chattogram Port, officials said on Thursday.

The decision was made in a high-level government meeting held in Chattogram on Thursday where Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmed Kaykaus, Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Mustafa Kamal, Chairman of the National Board of Revenue Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman of Chattogram Port Authority Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Commissioner of Chattogram Customs House Md Fakhrul Alam and other government officials were present.

Chattogram Port Chief Personnel Officer Mohammad Nasir Uddin told The Business Standard that a decision was taken to form a task force to ensure the overall security of Chattogram port. The meeting discussed issues such as removal of dangerous cargo from the port, speedy auction of auctionable goods, etc.

The meeting highlighted the overall picture of Chattogram port and mentioned that there are 7,511 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers waiting for auction at the port. As a result, Chattogram Port Authority is losing Tk5 lakh TEUs container handling capacity every year, depriving the port of approximately Tk150 crore of foreign exchange earnings annually. If the rent of the auctionable containers is considered, the amount of loss would be more.

Chattogram Port Authority informed the meeting that it owes approximately Tk100 crore from auction shares to the Chattogram Customs. Chattogram port has some 272 containers of dangerous goods. Of these, 47 containers are more than 15 years old and dilapidated.

Chattogram Customs recommends direct delivery to the importer by completing customs clearance before reaching Chattogram while the dangerous goods are on board.
 

Top News

Chittagong Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

14h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

15h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

People crowd at IPS, UPS and polar panel shops

People crowd at IPS, UPS and polar panel shops

3h | Videos
Is Russia annexing Kherson?

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

3h | Videos
Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

8h | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

6
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons