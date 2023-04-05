Tahsan buys a lungi burnt in Bangabazar fire at Tk1 lakh

Popular singer and actor Tahsan Khan has bought a lungi which was burnt in the devastating fire at Bangabazar at Tk1 lakh through an initiative by Ekushey Padak winning organisation Bidyanondo Foundation.

The foundation shared the information on their facebook page on Wednesday (5 April).

"Popular artiste Tahsan has bought a burnt lungi for Tk1 lakh. The money is being delivered to the affected traders. Many celebrities are requesting Bidyanondo, they all want to collect some clothes burnt in the fire," reads the facebook post.

At least 3,500 shops in Bangabazar market were reportedly gutted in the massive fire at Bangabazar on Tuesday.