With Bangabazar in their blood, traders reluctantly turn to other venues

Aditto Ahsan Bari
26 April, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 06:34 pm

But new shops also came with new concerns: would their regulars come to different locations or would they switch to another seller?

Traders showcase their wares under the open sky following the devastating fire. Photo: Aditto Ahsan Bari
Traders showcase their wares under the open sky following the devastating fire. Photo: Aditto Ahsan Bari

The Bangabazar market, located in the heart of Dhaka, was a bustling hub of commerce even a month ago. 

Thousands of people flocked to the area daily to shop for saris, shirts, and pants, along with other RMG products. 

For the traders, Bangabazar was more than just a market, it was their livelihood, their lifeline. 

These people had invested years of their lives building their businesses and had no other source of income.

However, a devastating fire on 4 April that took over 72 hours to completely douse, ravaged some 5,000 shops, burning the dreams and hopes of thousands of traders to ashes. 

With Eid-ul-Fitr around the corner, the affected traders were given the opportunity to set up open-sky sales by the city corporation but failed to attract customers due to the scorching heat. 

Meanwhile, a large number of the traders refrained from setting up shops on the open ground due to the hassle of carrying goods long distances coupled with concerns surrounding storms and heavy rains. 

At this point, they were left with few options but to start looking for new shops nearby to survive and come out of this catastrophe. 

But new shops also came with new concerns: would their regulars come to different locations or would they switch to another seller?

Would their reputation be with them?

Many have begun looking for shops in nearby markets including City Plaza, Barishal Plaza, Golden Plaza, and Annexco Tower, Jahid Super Market, Azhar Market among others. 

Some have even decided to partner up with fellow traders as the number of shops available is close to non-existent but are reluctant to move a location too far away.

Is relocation an actual option?

Speaking with The Business Standard, Md Kamrul Hasan, who lost two shops and two godowns in the devastating fire (with goods worth over Tk65 lakh), said, "We cannot do business like this [on makeshift shops]. This is not a feasible solution. 

"We had to pay double the regular price for the makeshift tables [chowki], as well as the lights and rechargeable batteries to run them as the power connection is yet to be restored since the fire earlier this month."

He said, "Many of us are looking for shops near Bangabazar to stay afloat by keeping our businesses up and running. Besides, we are keenly waiting on what the DSCC mayor has to say and offer regarding our rehabilitation."

When asked about brand new shopping markets (all quite far away from Bangabazar) offering lucrative deals for the affected traders, he said, "You have to understand that proximity is a very big issue here. We have been doing business in Bangabzar for years. 

"Our buyers are not so willing to visit a location that is too far from here. There is a certain system for our business that we have to maintain." 

Habib Ahsan Hobi, one of the directors of Annexco Tower, of which multiple floors were gutted in the fire, said, "We are being constantly asked and requested for new shops by the traders. But we are not able to accommodate them as we don't have enough space.

"Besides, those who already have shops in our market, including the ones who were directly affected by the fire, will not leave. The old shop owners and tenants are our first priority. Although, if someone willingly leaves, that place will be up for grabs."

Replying to a question regarding the restoration works of Annexco Tower he said, "We are trying our best. All necessary works to make the market fully operational at the earliest are underway. We are hopeful to finish everything by the beginning of next month."

 

