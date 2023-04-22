How will I repay my loans: Asks Bangabazar trader Tuhin on Eid day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 01:13 pm

Mohammad Tuhin. Photo: TBS
While the country celebrates Eid today, Mohammad Tuhin sat in front of his burnt shop in the Bangabazar market that was ravaged by a massive fire earlier this month, worried about how will he repay his loans.

"Three of my shops were burnt to ashes. I see no hope. I took Tk7 lakh in loan from a bank for my business," he asked.

From riches to rags: Bangabazar traders who faced the fire again

Tuhin had two shops on the ground floor and a godown on the third floor of the Bangabazar market complex. 

" I can't sleep worrying about how will manage in the coming days," Mohammad Tuhin said.

He lives in a rented apartment in Banshal. He said his landlord did not charge one month's rent, but he will have to leave the house next month since he has no way to pay for it. 

"Goods of Tk35 lakh and Tk3.52 lakh in cash burnt down in the fire. SI had been doing business here for 15 years. I lost it all," he said.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Tuhin is from Laxmipur, he said it would take about Tk10,000 in fare to go there with the furnitures in his home, but he doesn't have even that money. 

"My son wanted to buy a pair of pants during Eid but I could not get him that. Even the 10-year-old boy understands that I have no money. I had asked me to buy a shirt next Eid and a pair of pants this Eid," Tuhin lamented. 

Authorities allowed the affected Bangabazar traders to do business from makeshift shops. But Tuin couldn't set up a shop as all his goods were burned in the fire.

After the terrible accident, the affected businessmen can still be heard in Bangabazar. They come and sit at the temporary checkpoint in the empty field of Bangabazar.

Two other affected traders, Mohammad Milan and Mohammad Maksood Patwari also came to the Bangabazar market on Eid day at noon. 

Mohammad Milan said he incurred around Tk15 lakh in losses from the fire.

"If the government does not help us, we will be on the streets. The government should quickly rebuild this market," he said.

Mohammad Maksood Patwari's two shops and a godown were gutted in the fire. He said the loss is around Tk55-60 lakh. 

"Someone had bought me a sack of rice and gave me Tk15,000 after the incident, I am managing with that. I don't know what will happen next," he said.

