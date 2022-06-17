Swechchhasebak League leader killed in Ctg post-election violence

A Swechchhasebak League leader was killed on Thursday in a violence following the Union Parishad election in Chattogram's Karnaphuli upazila.

Ramzan Ali, 35, son of Badsha Fakir, Library Secretary of the Upazila Swechchhasebak League, was indiscriminately stabbed to death in the street near his home on Thursday night.

Selim Haque, the chairman candidate with the boat symbol, claimed that Ramzan was a supporter of the boat "took part in my election campaign regularly which is why he was killed".

Karnaphuli Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Baneja Begum Nishi said, "Half an hour after the killing, a supporter of Riku of the opposition posted a photo of himself with a knife on his Facebook page, saying 'There is no alternative to beating'."

Karnaphuli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Dulal Mahmud said Ramzan Ali was killed due to a dispute between election candidates for becoming a union parishad member.

"Ramzan Ali was a follower of Ishaq, a Charpatharghata Ward-7 member candidate. Supporters of another candidate may have killed him. The body of the deceased is in the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue. A case is being prepared," the OC added.