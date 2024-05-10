Call to save Karnaphuli at Ctg 'Sampan Baich'

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"Sampan Baich," a traditional rowing competition, was held in the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram on Friday, aiming at raising awareness among people to protect the river from pollution and encroachment.

The event was jointly organised by the Chattogram History and Culture Research Centre and the Karnaphuli River Sampan Majhi Kalyan Samity.

Spanning from the Abhay Mitra Ghat to Char Patharghata, covering approximately one and a half kilometres, the race started at 4:30pm, bringing delight to thousands of spectators gathered along the riverbanks.

Boatmen from Chattogram Ichanagar-Banglabazar Sampan Owners Association, Ichanagar Sadarghat Sampan Owners Association, Char Patharghata-Bridge Ghat Sampan Drivers Association, and Charpathar Ghata-Bridge Ghat Traders Owners Association participated in the competition.

Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman, as the chief guest, witnessed the race, and later distributed prizes among the winners.

In his speech, he expressed concerns over pollution and encroachment that pose a threat to the Karnaphuli River.

He also pledged concerted efforts to protect the river.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chattogram Zilla Parishad Chairman ATM Pearul Islam called for constant vigilance against any actions that may hinder the river's vitality.

