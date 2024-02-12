Sultanganj-Maya naval route offers new hope in trade with India

Preparations are in full swing at a cargo terminal of the Bangladesh Inland Water Development Authority at Sultanpur river port in Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi. Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury is scheduled to inaugurate operations of the port today. This photo was taken on 9 February. Photo: TBS

The naval connectivity between Bangladesh's Rajshahi and India's Murshidabad is set to open today with the commencement of goods transportation from Sultanganj Ferry Terminal in Godagari upazila to Maya Ferry Terminal.

The water route will bring new momentum to trade between the two countries and reduce the cost for Bangladeshi traders, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) officials say.

Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury is scheduled to inaugurate the Sultanganj port and the start of goods shipment through the route, said Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Shameem Ahmed.

"A small ship carrying two tonnes of cotton will depart from Sultanganj port to Maya port on the day of inauguration, with the return cargo from India to be confirmed in the next couple of days," he added.

Md Mostafa Kamal, senior secretary of the shipping ministry, told The Business Standard, "The distance from Maya port to Sultanganj port is 19 kilometres. It will initially be launched on a trial basis. It will not only carry goods, but also passengers. As a result, it will be beneficial for both countries."

Wakil Ahmed, port officer of BIWTA, told TBS, "If this port becomes fully operational, it will be possible to import stones and other goods that are currently imported through the Sonamasjid land port in Chapainawabganj as trade through the new route will be cost effective."

He also said, "Similarly, there is a possibility of importing some other goods through this route, apart from fruits from India's Kashmir."

The BIWTA official said that the full benefits of the route can be realised if the navigability of the River Padma is improved and the route is implemented up to Aricha, making the route 272 kilometres long.

The route will facilitate the movement of vessels needing low navigability, said the official. Sultanganj and Maya have been declared ports of call, he said.

Import cost to decrease

With the inauguration of the route, the time and cost of importing stone, one of the main infrastructure materials in Bangladesh, will be saved to a great extent.

Abdul Wahed, president of Chapainawabganj Chamber of Commerce & Industry, told TBS that apart from stones, there will be an opportunity to import rice, wheat, maize, poultry feed, and onions from India through the route.

According to a BIWTA brochure, currently, it costs $20 per tonne to import stones from India and other countries through the Chattogram Port using mother vessels. It costs $13 to import from India through land ports. But on the new route, it will come down below $10.

The BIWTA brochure also mentioned that the entire cost of importing stones though land ports has to be paid in dollars. But after the naval connectivity, the subsequent part of the transportation after the arrival of the waterway in Bangladesh can be paid in local currency, which will not only save foreign currency but also increase employment.

According to BIWTA data, 35 lakh tonnes of stone amounting to $69.1 million were imported through Chattogram and other seaports within just two and a half months from 1 March to 10 May last year.

The BIWTA said the domestic stone sources cannot meet even 5% of the demand required for the country's infrastructural development.

Therefore, a significant amount of stone needs to be imported from abroad, especially from the UAE, Vietnam, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia, and India.

Navigability remains a concern

As there is less navigability in some parts of the Sultanganj-Maya route, heavy ships will not be able to move there now.

A BIWTA official, who preferred not to be named, told TBS, "Since this part of Rajshahi is located at the mouth of the Farakka Barrage, the navigability remains low for most of the year. Unless the navigability is increased by regular dredging, it will not be fully effective."

Echoing the BIWTA official, a local business leader said, "Sultanganj is located at the mouth of Farakka and the navigability here is reduced due to siltation. Considering the cost that will be incurred for excavation every year, there is a question whether it will be viable if the value of commercial activities is taken into account."