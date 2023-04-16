Sugar traders taking advantage of high demand: Tipu Munshi

Blaming traders for high sugar prices, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said some businessmen are taking advantage of the increased demand for the commodity ahead of Eid.

Traders are taking the opportunity of high demand and selling sugar for more than what was fixed, he said at the opening ceremony of the Jute Product Business Promotion Council (JPBPC) held at the secretariat yesterday.

On 6 April this year, the government cut sugar prices by Tk3 a kilogram and fixed refined loose sugar rate at Tk104 per kg and packed ones at Tk109, the minister said.

"However, sugar is being sold at Tk112-115 a kg in Dhaka markets," he added.

Sugar prices slightly went up in the global market recently, the minister said, adding that the higher-priced sugar has not reached Bangladesh yet.

Although it is hard to control small businesses, monitoring activities are ongoing and necessary steps will be taken to control the price of sugar, he further said.

Regarding high chicken prices, the minister said the reason is an increase in production costs.

He further said it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to keep chicken prices under control.

"However, the commerce ministry often tells traders to keep all prices in control. Besides, the National Directorate of Consumer Protection conducts market raids," he added.

