Global chain schools may attract foreign investors: Commerce minister

The English medium schools in the country, which follow the global curriculum set by the international school chain, may attract foreign investors, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

"Many foreign investors were reluctant to live in Bangladesh as they thought there was no qualified school for their children. I believe this type of school would encourage them to change their mind," said the minister as a guest of honour at the inauguration ceremony of Glenrich International School (GIS) held on Thursday at Shatarkul, Badda in the capital.

STS Group has launched GIS to promote the "School of Life" operated by International Schools Services (ISS).

Education Minister Dipu Moni, who was also present at the event, said Bangladesh has made notable progress in expanding access to education over the last decade. The government is trying to bring significant changes to education.

"I believe the school will make the learners fit for the future," she added.

Bob Kundanmal, chairman of STS Group, stated his commitment to continuous investment in providing the best quality education for the future generation of Bangladesh.

"Our focus is to bring development to Bangladesh's youth with the highest standards of global competency. Hence, we have taken the initiative to introduce the concept of "School of Life" that will provide students with the necessary skills for the future with an enhanced curriculum," he added.

During the event, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh (Acting) Matt Cannell expressed his immense pleasure to see the launch of the premium Cambridge curriculum school.

He said, "We appreciate STS Group for their plan to open more Glenrich International Schools in different locations in Bangladesh."