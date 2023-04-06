Global chain schools may attract foreign investors: Commerce minister

Education

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 10:09 pm

Related News

Global chain schools may attract foreign investors: Commerce minister

STS Group has launched Glenrich International School on Thursday

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 10:09 pm
Global chain schools may attract foreign investors: Commerce minister

The English medium schools in the country, which follow the global curriculum set by the international school chain, may attract foreign investors, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

"Many foreign investors were reluctant to live in Bangladesh as they thought there was no qualified school for their children. I believe this type of school would encourage them to change their mind," said the minister as a guest of honour at the inauguration ceremony of Glenrich International School (GIS) held on Thursday at Shatarkul, Badda in the capital.

STS Group has launched GIS to promote the "School of Life" operated by International Schools Services (ISS).

Education Minister Dipu Moni, who was also present at the event, said Bangladesh has made notable progress in expanding access to education over the last decade. The government is trying to bring significant changes to education.

"I believe the school will make the learners fit for the future," she added.

Bob Kundanmal, chairman of STS Group, stated his commitment to continuous investment in providing the best quality education for the future generation of Bangladesh.

"Our focus is to bring development to Bangladesh's youth with the highest standards of global competency. Hence, we have taken the initiative to introduce the concept of "School of Life" that will provide students with the necessary skills for the future with an enhanced curriculum," he added.
During the event, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh (Acting) Matt Cannell expressed his immense pleasure to see the launch of the premium Cambridge curriculum school.

He said, "We appreciate STS Group for their plan to open more Glenrich International Schools in different locations in Bangladesh."

Bangladesh / Top News

Global chain schools / Tipu Munshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

8h | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

12h | Explorer
The cottages are so uniquely designed that they blend in perfectly with nature. Photo: Tehreen Islam

Mati-Ta: Escaping into an adventure filled holiday

10h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

2h | TBS World
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

5h | TBS Career
Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

8h | TBS Stories
FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds