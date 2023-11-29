No scope to reduce sugar price: Commerce minister

There is no scope to reduce sugar price at present amid the rising dollar price, while production and import of the essential commodity has come to a standstill, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today.

"Although a letter was sent to the National Bureau of Revenue to reduce the sugar import tax, it was not possible due to the increase in the price of the dollar. In addition, there is no production of domestic sugar and the import of Indian sugar has also stopped. That's why there is no chance to reduce the price of sugar for now," he said while talking to reporters at his residence on Central Road in Rangpur city on Wednesday (November 29).

However, the minister said the prices of many food items including winter vegetables, rice, oil, pulses, potatoes, chicken have reduced more than before.

Speaking about his nomination for the Rangpur-4 (Kaunia-Pirgacha) constituency, Tipu Munshi said he would have worked in support of anyone nominated for the seat.

"The premier herself took responsibility for the development of Rangpur. So there is no doubt about the development."

Regarding the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls slated for 7 January 2024, the commerce minister said this election is not only for himself, but for the 'boat' (AL's election symbol) and for development.