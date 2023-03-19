Sugar price to go down by Tk5 soon: Commerce Minister

Bazaar

TSB Report
19 March, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 01:25 pm

Related News

Sugar price to go down by Tk5 soon: Commerce Minister

TSB Report
19 March, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 01:25 pm
Sugar price to go down by Tk5 soon: Commerce Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said that sugar prices in the consumer market will go down by Tk5 per kg soon.

"It will take seven days to implement the new price rate," the minister said during a meeting of the task force on essential commodities at the commerce ministry in Dhaka on Sunday (19 March).

Tipu Munshi said, "The government slashed duties on sugar imports last month following which the retail price is expected to go down by Tk4.5. 

"But we have requested traders to lower the rate by Tk5. They have agreed to our request and assured us that the rate will be effective after a week."

Urging consumers to refrain from panic buying, the minister affirmed that there will be no shortage of essentials during Ramadan.

"We have stored 1.5 times more sugar and edible oil than the market demand in Ramadan. Hence, there should be no crisis of daily essentials during Ramadan," the minister furthered.

Earlier, the government cut duties on sugar imports to rein in the price of sugar ahead of Ramadan. 

The regulatory duty has been reduced by 5% to 25% on sugar imports.

At the same time, the government withdrew Tk3,000 specific duty on the import of per tonne raw sugar and Tk6,000 on per tonne of refined sugar.

The reduced tariff facility is to remain in force till 30 May.

Economy / Top News

sugar price / Tipu Munshi / Sugar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

2h | Mode
A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

4h | Panorama
Caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, Photo Reuters

Could Putin really be prosecuted for war crimes?

2h | Panorama
The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

Climate victims and missing NIDs

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

54m | TBS Markets
The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

17h | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

19h | TBS Insight
The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Infrastructure

Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024