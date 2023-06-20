Students of 7 affiliated colleges block Nilkhet road with 7-point demand

Students of seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University have blocked the Nilkhet road with a seven-point demand.

The students blocked the road around 11:30am, confirmed Sharif Mohammad Faruquzzaman, assistant commissioner of New Market zone.

The demands of the students include explanation of the harassment of students of seven colleges in Dhaka University Registrar's building and stopping the harassment; Students who are found to be non-promoted after participating in the next year's classes, in-courses and test exams should be given an opportunity to appear in the next year's exams through quality improvement tests; Reasons for late release of results and steps taken to resolve the issue should be explained; Results to be published within a maximum of three months (within 90 days) of exams.