Student-trader clash to be resolved soon: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal expected that the ongoing clashes between Dhaka College students and New Market traders will be resolved soon.

"We think it will be cooled down within the shortest possible time and those, who did it, will definitely face the music," he said after a law and order meeting at his ministry conference room this afternoon.

The meeting was held to review the overall law and order situation in the country before the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, payment of salary and allowance to garment workers, ensure road and highways security and ease traffic congestion.

Security forces are keeping strong vigilance on the clash that is taking place in the city's New Market area, he said.

Replying to traffic congestion in the capital, the home minister said that the traffic congestion in Dhaka will be reduced within a couple of days.

Kamal said that district police and highway police and road department will work to ease traffic congestion before the Eid. And authorities will repair ditches on roads before Eid.

Referring to the law enforcement agency's engagement to maintain law and order in the country during the Eid-ul-Fitr, he said police patrols will be intensified in the diplomatic area.

"We have discussed security measures to ensure security for the peaceful celebration of the Eid," Kamal said.

About garment factory holiday and their salary allowance, he said that readymade garment workers will be given Eid vacation in phases because 60 lakh workers will leave Dhaka during the Eid.

Garment factory owners have been asked to pay their salaries before Eid, as workers will leave Dhaka before Eid, the home minister said.

"We have instructed authorities concerned to take measures against additional passengers and fare on launch, bus and train," he said.

According to police information, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and different intelligence agencies, both in uniform and plainclothes are active during the Holy month of Ramadan to prevent any untoward situation.

RAB along with highway police will monitor the situation on highways for the safe and sound journeys of homebound people.