No bar on student politics in Buet: HC

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has stayed the decision to ban student politics at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

The court also issued a rule asking why the decision to ban student politics on campus should not be deemed illegal.

Lawyers said there are no legal obstacles to student politics at Buet now due to this High Court order.

The order, along with the rule, was given by Justice Md Khosruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kazal after the hearing of a writ petition filed by Imtiaz Rabbi, a student and Chhatra League leader whose dormitory allotment was revoked by Buet authorities.

On Friday (30 March), Buet students boycotted all sorts of academic activities after witnessing the Chhatra League staging a return to political activity on the campus.

Despite the ban on student politics following the murder of student Abrar Fahad, a few leaders and activists of the Chhatra League allegedly entered the campus. They carried out political activities on Wednesday (27 March) night.

Expressing their anger at the incident, the protesting students placed several demands on the Buet administration in written form, including the expulsion of Intiaz Rabby and students who assisted him in entering the campus at night.

Quickly responding to that protest, the university authorities revoked Rabby's dormitory allotment.

On Saturday (31 March), Chhatra League organised a counter-programme and demanded the lift of the ban on student politics on the campus and giving back its leader Imtiaz Hossain Rabby his hall allotment within 24 hours.