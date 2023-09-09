Stern action will be taken against anarchists: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today said stern action will be taken against those who will try to create anarchy and panic among people and vandalise properties.

"Members of the law enforcement agencies will take stern action against those who will be responsible for deteriorating law and order situation by creating anarchy in the country," he told newsmen after inaugurating a modern shopping complex 'Police Plaza, Bogura' here.

The IGP, also Chairman of Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust, said that police are capable of dealing with any challenge related to the law and order.

Bogura Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty presided over the function, while local lawmaker Md Habibur Rahman, Additional IGP Abu Hasan Muhammad Tariq, Rangpur Range DIG Md Abdul Baten, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman, Rajshahi Range DIG Md Anisur Rahman, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Biplob Bijoy Talukder, Deputy Commissioner of Bogura Md Saiful Islam and others spoke.

The IGP said Bangladesh Police has been performing electoral duties for a long time, adding, "Police are ready to control law and order during the elections period.

Logistics and equipment of police were increased after taking power by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a result, the capacity of police has increased manifold."

He said now police can solve clueless crime and arrest criminals soon after committing crimes.

Mamun said police have successfully controlled militancy in the light of Prime Minister's policy 'zero tolerance against militancy and terrorism'.

"Law and order is normal in the country now. As a result, the country has an investment-friendly environment. The country is progressing rapidly in the economic field. Per capita income of people has increased," he added.

The IGP said that Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust was established in 2000 with the financial support of Tk5 crore from the Prime Minister.

The money was spent for treatment of those seriously injured and welfare of the family members of those killed on duties to protect lives and properties of the people, he said.

Mamun, however, said after the establishment of Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust, Taka71.43 crore was given to 12,000 policemen so far.

The IGP planted a sapling on the Police Lines premises.

Earlier, an interacted meeting was held with police officers working in various units of Rajshahi Division.