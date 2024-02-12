Metro to run more frequently: Quader

Metro to run more frequently: Quader

He said increasing the number of metro coaches depends on technical considerations

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Steps are underway to increase the movement frequency of metro rail in view of growing commuters' dependence on its service, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (12 February).

Talking to reporters at his office, he said the coach numbers could not be increased due to technical reasons, but steps were taken to run a train every eight minutes, while the current frequency is 10 minutes.

There is no metro rail with more than five coaches anywhere in the world, but the metro rail in Bangladesh has already been running with six compartments, he said.

About the BNP's leaflet distribution programme, he said the BNP's politics are going deep into the ditch. "Before, it was on the edge of the ditch, but now it is going deep into the ditch," he added.

Terming BNP a major political party till now, Quader said the party men are inactive and making mistakes while they have stuck in the quicksand of wrong politics.

Asked about the fact that 13 BNP leaders and activists died in jail, he said, "Where and how did they die? Which prison or custody? Throwing stones in the dark will not make it happen."

Referring to the soaring prices of essential goods, Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already directed the authorities concerned to take effective steps to check the price hikes.

"But the market cannot be controlled overnight. Many things depend on the world situation. The government is working to this end, considering the public interest," he said.

Replying to a question about the scope of the expansion of the current cabinet, the AL leader said the premier can say it but the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Culture may have ministers in the future.

Earlier in the morning, Russian ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander V Mantytskiy paid a courtesy call on Obaidul Quader at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Later, the envoy told reporters that they discussed issues related to Bangladesh's infrastructure, energy, agriculture, roads, and bridges.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Metro Rail / Bangladesh

