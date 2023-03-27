State Minister Shahriar Alam posts photo of being stuck in traffic on social media

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 08:55 pm

File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam shared his woeful experience on social media of being stuck in a dreadful traffic jam that brought city dwellers to a standstill on Monday. 

 "These ladies and gentlemen will take at least 30 minutes to reach home or their destination," the minister captioned the post suggesting that people would have to break their fast on the road.

Commentators shared their own despair saying the gridlocks 'made their lives worse' in Ramadan.

Shahriar Alam himself replied to a comment saying he would be having iftar on the road with just water.

Seemingly, the frustrating traffic congestion spared none, from top officials to the general public, since the first working day of Ramadan, which began on Friday.

