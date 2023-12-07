State Minister Shahriar show caused for violating electoral code of conduct

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 09:18 pm

State Minister Shahriar show caused for violating electoral code of conduct

Md Sefatullah, the inquiry committee's chairman and Rajshahi Sadar senior assistant judge, issued the notice to Shahriar

An Election Commission (EC) inquiry committee in Rajshahi has served a show cause notice to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Md Sefatullah, the inquiry committee's chairman and Sadar senior assistant judge, issued the notice to Shahriar asking him to give an explanation by appearing in-person at the office of the chief district judge of the inquiry committee on 10 December or send an explanation in writing through a representative on why the EC will not take actions against him.

In the letter, the inquiry committee said through various electronic, print and social media and written complaints of the victim, state minister Shahriar has violated the election code of conduct on 2 December by holding a public gathering on the grounds of Farhad Alauddin Government Primary School in Charghat.

"In the public meeting, you [Shahriar] gave several provocative statements, including slandering Md Merzaul Islam, a supporter and activist of Rahenul Haque, former general secretary of Rajshahi District Chhatra League and chairman of Pakuria UP and independent candidate of Rajshahi-6 constituency, by calling him 'Kulangar' [black sheep] in public," said the notice.

The notice also says that Shahriar gave a death threat to Merazul.

The notice went on to state that the state minister has violated the pre-election code of conduct through his actions.

"By your conduct you have violated  Sections 6(c) and Rule 11(a) and Rule 12 of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008, which are considered as pre-election irregularities," it said.

The electoral code says political parties and candidates will not be allowed to organise rallies, processions, or any other canvassing activities without the permission of district magistrates, police commissioners, or authorised officials.

