Seize opportunity to project jute as 'fibre of the future': Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Friday laid emphasis on seizing the opportunity that exists at the moment to project jute as the 'fibre of the future', as part of the green growth strategy that the world is pursuing.

"We must seize the opportunity....It is time for us to capitalize on the aggressive push for sustainability and circularity in the global supply chain to enable jute to find its rightful name recognition and place," he said.

The state minister was speaking as the chief guest at an event titled "Projecting Jute as the Fibre of the Future" jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Textiles and Jute at Foreign Service Academy.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Textiles and Jute Secretary Md.Abdur Rauf, Pro VC of BUET Abdul Jabbar Khan and BGMEA President Faruque Hassan also spoke.

Shahriar said it is alarming that millions of tons of non-degradable materials are entering our soil and water, severely affecting our planetary health and ecosystem.

In contrast, Alam said, jute and other natural fibres can hold solutions to some such effects provided we could mobilize sufficient resources and expertise to develop and promote innovative solutions around them.

In the case of jute, it is important to highlight its adaptability and versatility beyond its traditional image of a coarse packaging material, he said.

"We now know that diverse solutions like high-value activated charcoal to high-tech applications like geo-textiles can be derived from jute, and it falls on us to further disseminate this information," Alam said.

He said Bangladesh has taken the initiative to get a resolution on the use of jute and other natural fibres adopted by the UN General Assembly every two years.

"From the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we stand ready to work together with all concerned stakeholders to run a strategic campaign on jute in the spirit of the UNGA Resolution," he said.

Alam said they wish to see jute featured as a core element of 'Branding Bangladesh' in the broader context of sustainable development, fair trade, and climate action.

"We would like to invite our friends and partners from around the world to join us in this initiative," he mentioned.

The state minister offered five specific suggestions where they believe they could forge mutually beneficial partnerships:

First, promote jute as an eco-friendly alternative to non-degradable materials as part of our shared commitment to a nature-positive world.

Second, support free and fair trade in jute and jute products as a way to support jute cultivators and entrepreneurs – the real custodians of this unique natural resource.

Third, invest in research and innovation for stress-resistant jute varieties and high value-added jute products towards exploring jute's optimum potentials.

Fourth, support efficient product design and development, including for extracting and processing raw jute, with a view to improving quality and preventing wastage or pollution.

Finally, fifth, spread the word about jute as a possible lifestyle choice for youth around the world in their search for sustainable textiles, packaging, furnishings or paper.

"This is our modest effort to celebrate the 'Product of the Year 2023' and chart a way forward to harness the potentials of jute in the coming years," he said.

The State Minister hopes to join hands with all willing partners to enhance jute's market visibility, align it with global sustainability trends, and foster an inclusive, green growth for a climate-neutral future.

Regrettably, Alam said, with the worldwide spread of synthetic products like plastic, jute started losing its prominence in the global packaging and carpet industries.

Successive administrations here in Bangladesh also presided over the gradual decline and closure of many state-owned jute factories, with hardly any efforts made at diversifying jute-based products, he said.

Alam mentioned that it was Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government that began working on its commitment to help revive the jute industry through a series of policy and fiscal interventions.

The long-accumulated legacy of inefficiency and losses made the task difficult, but it appears that the jute sector is again poised for a qualitative shift in an increasingly favourable global and local environment, he said.