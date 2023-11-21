Participation of a particular party not mandatory to make polls acceptable: Shahriar 

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said it is not mandatory to see participation of a particular party to make the election acceptable.

He, however, said it is a universal truth that parties need to participate in polls to survive as political parties.

Responding to a question at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shahriar Alam said it remains open to any party to join and step back from polls until the deadline of nomination papers submission expires.

He said participation of all the political parties in any election enhances beauty.

Apparently referring to opposition party BNP, Shahriar said it is not mandatory to make efforts for participation of a terrorist party which does not believe in Bangladesh's independence and Constitution.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has reiterated its desire to see a "peaceful, inclusive and credible" national election in Bangladesh.

"We continue to call on all stakeholders, the government, the political parties to do whatever they can, to promote a peaceful, inclusive, and credible election," Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said in a regular briefing in New York on 20 November.

The Election Commission already announced polls schedule and the national election will be held on 7 January.

Opposition BNP is yet to take any decision to join the polls while enthusiasm is seen among the supporters of Bangladesh Awami League and like minded parties who are joining the polls.