Participation of a particular party not mandatory to make polls acceptable: Shahriar 

Politics

UNB
21 November, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 10:58 pm

Related News

Participation of a particular party not mandatory to make polls acceptable: Shahriar 

He, however, said it is a universal truth that parties need to participate in polls to survive as political parties. 

UNB
21 November, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 10:58 pm
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam. File Photo: UNB
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam. File Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said it is not mandatory to see participation of a particular party to make the election acceptable. 

He, however, said it is a universal truth that parties need to participate in polls to survive as political parties. 

Responding to a question at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shahriar Alam said it remains open to any party to join and step back from polls until the deadline of nomination papers submission expires. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said participation of all the political parties in any election enhances beauty.

Apparently referring to opposition party BNP, Shahriar said it is not mandatory to make efforts for participation of a terrorist party which does not believe in Bangladesh's independence and Constitution. 

Meanwhile, the United Nations has reiterated its desire to see a "peaceful, inclusive and credible" national election in Bangladesh. 

"We continue to call on all stakeholders, the government, the political parties to do whatever they can, to promote a peaceful, inclusive, and credible election," Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said in a regular briefing in New York on 20 November.

The Election Commission already announced polls schedule and the national election will be held on 7 January. 

Opposition BNP is yet to take any decision to join the polls while enthusiasm is seen among the supporters of Bangladesh Awami League and like minded parties who are joining the polls. 

Bangladesh

Shahriar Alam / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Modern designs are inclined towards minimalism. Sofa styles now embrace simplicity and functionality. Photo: JUNAID HASAN PRANTO

The dawn of sleek, simple sofas

10h | Habitat
Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

15h | Panorama
In Bangladesh, the idea of remote work became very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with its global rise. PHOTO: TBS

A callback to remote work and classes?

15h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Israel's cargo galaxy leader was hijacked in filmy style

Israel's cargo galaxy leader was hijacked in filmy style

4h | TBS World
Zelensky will not escape even after the assassination attempt

Zelensky will not escape even after the assassination attempt

1h | TBS World
Will the fuel supply decrease further?

Will the fuel supply decrease further?

3h | TBS Economy
Argentina's new president wants to abolish the central bank and the peso

Argentina's new president wants to abolish the central bank and the peso

4h | TBS Economy