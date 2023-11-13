Election will be held as per constitution regardless of 'who's doing what': Shahriar Alam

He said election is an internal matter of the people of Bangladesh and it will be held as per the constitution and relevant laws. 

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam. File Photo: UNB
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Monday reiterated that the next general election will be held as per the constitution, regardless of "who's doing what."

The state minister for foreign affairs was talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Asked about the reported letters to three major political parties from the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, he said the spokespersons of the concerned parties would know about this. 

The Election Commission is taking preparations to hold the next national election by January first week and is likely to announce polls schedules soon. 

Earlier today, Law Minister Anisul Huq conveyed to the UN Human Rights Council that the opposition party BNP's demand for holding the next national election under a caretaker government is "completely unconstitutional and illegal."

Mentioning Bangladesh's independent Election Commission, he said the government is committed to hold the next national election in a "free, fair and peaceful" manner with the participation of people.

