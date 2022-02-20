State-of-the-art, sustainable terminal mulled for Patenga

Global ports and terminal operator APM Terminals (part of A.P. Moller – Maersk), met key Bangladeshi stakeholders recently to explore deepening the cooperation on maritime infrastructure in the country. The company representatives accompanied Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh, H.E. Ms Winnie Estrup Petersen to meet with Honourable Minister of Shipping Mr Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Secretary of Shipping Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury.

Global ports and terminal operator APM Terminals recently explored deepening cooperation on maritime infrastructure in the country by mulling the possibility of developing a new terminal in Patenga.

In this regard, Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen and APM Terminal representatives met Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Secretary of Shipping Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, CEO of Public Private Partnerships Authority Ms Sultana Afroz and the Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus of the Prime Minister's Office.

''Trade between Denmark and Bangladesh is centred around the transfer of climate-friendly know-how and cutting-edge technologies. It's an effective way to accelerate Bangladesh's green economic transition and build sustainable economic competitiveness, especially for access to the European markets, by leveraging public-private-partnership," the Danish ambassador said.

Commenting on the future infrastructure project in Patenga, Vice President, Global Head of Corporate Development at APM Terminals, Martijn van Dongen said, "'The Chattogram seaport is currently utilised at over 100% of its capacity. While truly commendable, it is not a sustainable solution matching the country's growth ambitions. We believe that by developing a new terminal in Patenga together with our Bangladeshi partners, we can provide a viable and much needed infrastructure solution with a positive economic impact."

APM Terminals is known for providing port logistics and container terminal operations globally to shipping lines.

The company is part of AP Moller - Maersk, which has a long and established presence in Bangladesh providing logistics solutions to some of the biggest investors in the country.

Aiming to improve supply chain efficiency, the company considers the Patenga Container Terminal a crucial enabler for local and global growth and a key element of meeting the country's export ambitions, a press release said.

APM Terminals believes that developing and upgrading infrastructure in Bangladesh could "trigger further investments along the supply chain and open new markets to Bangladeshi importers and exporters, while serving as catalyst for future relations between the EU and Bangladesh."

The company considers the Patenga Container Terminal as having the potential to alleviate many of the constraints that adversely impact the Chattogram seaport, hindering the future economic growth of Bangladesh, the release added.

APM Terminals, together with Maersk's Ocean business and Sealand Asia (the group's intra-Asian carrier) expects the new terminal in Patenga to quickly grow in volume, benefitting a large pool of Bangladeshi businesses.

In line with the company's increased focus on decarbonisation, the new facility should also allow for building sustainable sourcing solutions, including net zero emission operations in the future with APM Terminals committed to making the new terminal operational in the shortest time possible.

European investment in port infrastructure in Bangladesh is expected to invite greater foreign direct investment.

It is also an opportunity for Denmark and Bangladesh to strengthen relations by realising a novel public private partnership project based on their shared maritime roots.