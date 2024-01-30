Some relief in tax on land acquisition compensation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 09:16 pm

Related News

Some relief in tax on land acquisition compensation

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 09:16 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is set to provide some relief to landowners in the existing income tax on compensation for land acquisition by the government.

Currently, a source tax is levied at rates of 6% and 3%, respectively, on the compensation received for the acquisition of property, depending on the area.

However, the tax on it as a capital gain is 15%. Consequently, landowners are required to pay an additional tax of 9% and 12%, respectively, on the compensation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nevertheless, the Income Tax Department of the NBR is planning to designate the tax deducted at source as a final settlement. This implies that, apart from the tax initially deducted at source at 6% and 3%, no additional tax is payable on that income.

According to a relevant source in the tax department, all preparations have been completed to issue an order called a Statutory Regulatory Order in this regard, and it will be published soon.

"This will result in tax relief for those who receive compensation for land acquisition," an NBR official told The Business Standard.

According to the Income Tax Act of 2023, in the case of city corporation, municipality, and cantonment board areas, the source tax is 6% of the compensation for the acquisition of immovable property, and in other areas, it is 3%.

Top News

land acquisition / Tax rebate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

7h | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

13h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

18m | Videos
Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

2h | Videos
What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

3h | Videos
United stands divided

United stands divided

4h | Videos