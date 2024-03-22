Govt compensates 14 more people for acquiring land in Rajshahi

The government has given Tk23.82 crore as compensation to 14 more people for acquiring their lands for various development projects in the city.

The government has acquired their lands for the implementation of six ongoing projects, including Rajshahi Medical University (RMU), BKSP, extended garage of Rajshahi City Corporation and marginalized residential area development.

The cheques of compensation money were distributed at a function at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner (DC) here on Thursday.

DC Shamim Ahmed accompanied by Additional DC Sarker Asim Kumar and Land Acquisition Officer Shammi Akter distributed the bank cheques.

Earlier, 305 other affected landowners were given Taka 74.44 crore as compensation for the same purposes in eight phases.

DC Shamim Ahmed said 67.68 acres of land in Borobangram, Shilinda and Baroipara areas were acquired under the RMU project and 563 affected landowners will be given compensation worth around Taka 758.81 crore.

The RMU campus will house a 1,200-bed hospital to facilitate healthcare services for the people along with expanding medical education and research in the northwest and southern parts of the country.

Around 21 big and small buildings, including academic, administrative, 1,200-bed hospital, mosque, school, daycare centre, central library, VC's Lounge, dormitory and medical gas plant, will be built, he said.

A nursing institute will also be established on the campus to create skilled nurses.

The medical university has been playing a vital role in expanding medical education in the region by arranging competent and devoted workforces as it has already achieved academic excellence to a greater extent.

Upon its successful implementation of the project, around 780 graduate and post-graduate level students of 68 departments under 10 faculties will get scopes of medical study and research.

Apart from this, around 5,000 people in the medical and nursing professions will get employment opportunities. Besides, two crore people in the country's northwest region will get improved medical and healthcare facilities.