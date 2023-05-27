How to maximise tax rebates through planned investments

Stocks

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
27 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 10:50 pm

Related News

How to maximise tax rebates through planned investments

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
27 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 10:50 pm

The government offers a generous tax rebate against people's savings, investments, and donations to some recognised sectors, and one can significantly reduce their income tax liability through them, according to experts.

Chartered accountant Snehasish Barua, a partner at Snehasish Mahmud and Company, recently told The Business Standard that an individual can claim a 15% tax rebate on up to 20% of annual taxable income, or Tk1 crore, which can reduce the annual tax liability of a high net worth individual (HNWI) by Tk15 lakh, while most of the emerging middle-income taxpayers can limit their yearly income tax to the minimum amount of Tk5,000.

For the rebates, one needs to show proof of their recognised savings, investments, or donations at the fiscal year end, and most people tend to rush to pour some money into the instruments at the eleventh hour in June every year, creating pressure on themselves to accumulate a big sum to invest at once, while many even fail to do so.

"Better plan it at the beginning of the fiscal year and continue it," he advised. 

For small savers, a monthly deposit in the scheduled banks' deposit pension scheme (DPS), investments in national savings certificates (NSC), payments of life insurance premiums, and contributions to provident funds are enough to maximize their tax rebate.

Since the ceiling for claiming tax rebate against DPS is only Tk60,000 a year, one cannot buy NSC worth more than Tk50 lakh, and the life insurance and provident fund have their practical limits, HNWI taxpayers need to invest in capital market instruments to maximise their tax rebate.

However, capital market returns are not certain and fixed like those from savings instruments, and due to the risk of capital erosion, many avert stocks.

On the other hand, Treasury bonds and mutual funds that are less risky than stocks are yet to be popular here in Bangladesh, despite offering a limitless investment opportunity that can help maximize tax rebate, said Barua, adding that the publicly traded securities also do not have any mandatory holding period for tax rebate, while NSC and DPS have to be held for a certain period of time.

Ahmed Abdullah-Al-Tamjeed, chief marketing officer at the top-tier asset manager IDLC Asset Management Ltd, said those who learned how to invest in stocks and treasury bonds and need capital market investments for tax rebates can try the instruments themselves.

However, asset management firms like his have solved the problem for those who are yet to learn investing and should invest through mutual funds, as the professional investment experts manage mutual fund assets in a way that minimizes risks and can beat inflation over a longer horizon to create long term wealth, Tamjeed said.

He suggested making monthly investments in mutual funds under a systematic investment plan (SIP) over the year that can help maximize the tax rebate and also grow wealth sustainably.

Asset managers have also floated specialised funds to invest in fixed-income securities and Shariah-compliant securities.

The mutual fund industry in Bangladesh has been beating market benchmarks for years.

Top News

Tax rebate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17a Belmont street Aberdeen. Photo: Courtesy

Life in the Wild: How it all started

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Vintage-looking instant cameras: A trip down memory lane

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Dhriti: Exquisite bags for every occasion

11h | Brands
Extras in a movie set. Photo: Collected

A nurse, a beggar, or a police officer: The lives of extras in tinsel town

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

7h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty