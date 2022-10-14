Six injured falling off train roof in Cumilla 

At least six passengers were injured falling off the roof of Karnaphuli Express train in Cumilla.

The accident took place in the area adjacent to Bijoypur Bazar of Cumilla Sadar South Upazila on Chattogram-Sylhet route Friday (14 October).

The injured are Samiullah, 18, Raju, 21, Rocky, 20, Hridoy, 20, of Nangalkot upazila and Md Alam, 20, Mobarak Hossain, 30, of Kuti area of Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria district.

Alam and Mubarak with critical condition were referred to Dhaka for better treatment, said Cumilla Railway Police Outpost in-charge Md Sahidur Rahman.

"While travelling on the roof of the train on a journey to Chattogram, six people got caught in electric wires and fell down. Later the locals rescued the injured and sent them to Comilla Medical College Hospital," Sahidur told The Business Standard.

Comilla Medical College emergency department doctor Shahidul Islam Mamun said that around 5:30pm, six people were brought to the hospital with injuries.

"Later I referred two of them to Dhaka. Four people are now under treatment at Comilla Medical College Hospital," he added.