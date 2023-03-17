Sitakunda oxygen plant owners call off strike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 09:22 pm

Related News

Sitakunda oxygen plant owners call off strike

TBS Report
17 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 09:22 pm
Seema Oxygen Plant in Sitakunda caught fire after an explosion on 4 March. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Seema Oxygen Plant in Sitakunda caught fire after an explosion on 4 March. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA) has walked back from enforcing indefinite closure of all oxygen factories in Sitakunda of Chattogram.

The development came following a meeting between Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman and oxygen plant owners at Chattogram Circuit House on Friday (17 March).

Earlier on the day, oxygen plant owners in Sitakunda called an indefinite strike after a photo of Seema Oxygen Plant Director Parvez Uddin being taken to court with rope in his waist spread in the social media.

Police later formed an investigation committee and closed the police officer involved in the treatment, said Superintendent of Industrial Police Mohammad Solaiman.

The policeman did this incident without realising it, he explained.

Chattogram deputy commissioner has also assured of reopening the closed Seema oxygen plant soon, said BSBRA Vice President Zahirul Islam Rinku.

On 4 March, a devastating explosion in Seema Oxygen Plant killed seven people and injured 25 others.

After the accident, Rokeya Begum, the wife of one of the deceased persons, filed a lawsuit alleging negligence and neglect of duty on the part of the owner.

Sixteen people including three owners of Seema Group were accused in the case.

In this case, Industrial Police arrested Parvez Uddin Santu on Tuesday.
 

Top News

Sitakunda / oxygen plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

11h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

13h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

15h | TBS Stories
Indian rich kids are again in discussion

Indian rich kids are again in discussion

4h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar