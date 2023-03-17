Sitakunda oxygen plant owners call off strike

Seema Oxygen Plant in Sitakunda caught fire after an explosion on 4 March. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA) has walked back from enforcing indefinite closure of all oxygen factories in Sitakunda of Chattogram.

The development came following a meeting between Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman and oxygen plant owners at Chattogram Circuit House on Friday (17 March).

Earlier on the day, oxygen plant owners in Sitakunda called an indefinite strike after a photo of Seema Oxygen Plant Director Parvez Uddin being taken to court with rope in his waist spread in the social media.

Police later formed an investigation committee and closed the police officer involved in the treatment, said Superintendent of Industrial Police Mohammad Solaiman.

The policeman did this incident without realising it, he explained.

Chattogram deputy commissioner has also assured of reopening the closed Seema oxygen plant soon, said BSBRA Vice President Zahirul Islam Rinku.

On 4 March, a devastating explosion in Seema Oxygen Plant killed seven people and injured 25 others.

After the accident, Rokeya Begum, the wife of one of the deceased persons, filed a lawsuit alleging negligence and neglect of duty on the part of the owner.

Sixteen people including three owners of Seema Group were accused in the case.

In this case, Industrial Police arrested Parvez Uddin Santu on Tuesday.

