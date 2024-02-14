Six robberies in 12 days rattle Sitakunda

In one recent incident on Monday (13 February), a group of robbers targeted the residence of Sheikh Salauddin, correspondent for Daily Azadi Online and JaiJaidin newspaper, in the municipal area of the upazila. Photo: TBS

Villagers in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila are gripped with fear following six robberies occurring within a 12-day period, prompting them to guard their neighbourhood with sticks and flares throughout the night.

Two cases so far have been filed with the Sitakunda Police Station regarding these incidents.

In one recent incident on Monday (13 February), a group of robbers targeted the residence of Sheikh Salauddin, correspondent for Daily Azadi Online and JaiJaidin newspaper, in the municipal area of the upazila.

The robbers, armed and masked, inflicted injuries on two people and looted cash amounting to Tk140,000, some gold ornaments, and five mobile phones.

Sheikh Salauddin said the robbers stormed his house in the Sheikhpara area around 3:00am.

"The injured received medical treatment at a local hospital, and preparations are underway to file a case of robbery," he said.

Before this, on 6 February, robbers entered the house of Hasan Ferdous, special correspondent of Ekushey TV, in the Fedainagar area of Baraiadhala union. Following that, the neighbouring house of former member Amanullah also fell victim to the robbers' onslaught.

In other incidents, robbers attacked the residence of expatriate Abdul Mannan in Syedpur union and Borhan Uddin in North Kedarkhil village.

In one instance, robbers intercepted a private car on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway and robbed a passenger's mobile phone.

Alhaj Badiul Alam, mayor of Sitakunda Municipality, said police should take effective action to ensure the safety of residents and their property.

The Business Standard tried to contact Sitakunda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kamal Uddin, but he did not receive phone calls despite repeated attempts.

Chattogram District Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah said the district police are taking action to investigate the robberies.

"District police are allocating resources to strengthen night patrols and enhance security measures at the union level."