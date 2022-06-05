Sitakunda depot fire: 7 patients airlifted to Dhaka by helicopter

Seven patients who were seriously injured in the horrific explosion at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda have been taken to Dhaka by helicopter.

They were airlifted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute Of Burn And Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Director Brigadier General Mohammad Shamim Ahsan told The Business Standard Sunday (5 June) afternoon.

The health directorate has provided two helicopters for this purpose.

They were sent to Dhaka to reduce stress on CMCH, said the director, adding that steps will be taken to send more critical patients to Dhaka if relatives want.

Earlier on Sunday morning, three patients, including a member of the Industrial Police, were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn And Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.