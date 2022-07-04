BM Depot starts releasing containers of export goods

The authorities of BM Container Depot Limited have started releasing containers having export goods from the depot, one month after a devastating fire broke out and a massive explosion occurred in the depot in Sitakunda.

Customs has permitted the clearance of 50 containers. On the first day, Sunday, 12 containers were released from the depot. Another 100 containers are in the process of being released, BM Container Depot General Manager Captain (Retd) Mainul Ahsan Khan told The Business Standard.

"We will hand over containers to those companies that have got permission from the customs. When they contact, we will release the container after completing the required formalities," he added.

Assistant Commissioner of Customs Uttam Chakma said they received applications from 24 companies, of which, 16 companies have been allowed to release their containers.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury said BM Container Depot has started releasing containers carrying import goods, which is good news for the garment sector.

A garment factory in Dhaka has got this permission as the first company. The factory authorities have already taken 12 containers to their godowns for re-assessment of export products. The shipping process will start after the re-assessment is complete, he added.

On 4 June, BM Container Depot caught fire from a massive chemical explosion. At least 49 people were killed and more than 250, including cops and fire service personnel, injured in the fire.

