Another body recovered, BM Depot fire death toll reaches 45 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:48 pm

Related News

Another body recovered, BM Depot fire death toll reaches 45 

Additionally, partial remains of a victim were also recovered but the fire service assumed that the parts belong to a previously counted body who lost his life in the deadly fire

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:48 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The death toll in the tragic BM Container Depot fire in Chattogram's Sitakunda has risen to 45 as the fire service found another body in the debris. 

The remains were found in the depot's premises on Wednesday (8 June) evening, confirmed a fire service official seeking anonymity to The Business Standard.

Additionally, partial remains of a victim were also recovered but the fire service assumed that the parts belong to a previously counted body who lost his life in the deadly fire

A deadly fire broke out at BM Container Depot loading point around 8pm on 4 June.

Multiple units of nearby fire service stations rushed to the spot and tried to control the fire. A few containers filled with chemicals exploded around 11pm that day causing a massive explosion. So far, 45 people, including nine fire service personnel, have been killed in the blast, while more than 200 have suffered severe injuries.

Top News

Chattogram BM Depot Fire / Sitakunda Deport Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

12h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

1h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

1h | Videos
Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

2h | Videos
Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata