Another body recovered, BM Depot fire death toll reaches 45 

The death toll in the tragic BM Container Depot fire in Chattogram's Sitakunda has risen to 45 as the fire service found another body in the debris.

The remains were found in the depot's premises on Wednesday (8 June) evening, confirmed a fire service official seeking anonymity to The Business Standard.

Additionally, partial remains of a victim were also recovered but the fire service assumed that the parts belong to a previously counted body who lost his life in the deadly fire

A deadly fire broke out at BM Container Depot loading point around 8pm on 4 June.

Multiple units of nearby fire service stations rushed to the spot and tried to control the fire. A few containers filled with chemicals exploded around 11pm that day causing a massive explosion. So far, 45 people, including nine fire service personnel, have been killed in the blast, while more than 200 have suffered severe injuries.