8th international fire safety expo on 24 November

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 8th International Fire, Safety, and Security Expo is going to start on 24 November to raise awareness among people about firefighting.

The three-day international exhibition will continue till 26 November at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital, said Zahir Uddin Babar, president of the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (Essab), in a press conference organised at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Sunday.

Essab will organise the event in cooperation with the Fire Service and Civil Defence, the co-partner of the event.

In a written statement at the press conference, Essab said, "There is no alternative to improve the fire fighting system. We are organising this exhibition as we want everyone to understand the importance of the issue."

Modern firefighting equipment will be displayed at the fair and more than 100 brands and organisations from more than 30 countries will participate. Visitors to the fair will get answers and solutions to various questions about firefighting.

Essab said the three-day fair will be inaugurated by Planning Minister MA Mannan. FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, and Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence, Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, will be guests at the inaugural function.

There will be a live demonstration by firefighters at noon on the first day of the fair and State Minister for Housing and Public Works, Sharif Ahmed, will be the chief guest at the afternoon seminar.

The Essab Safety Excellence Awards 2022 will be presented this evening. 

Essab said 13 firefighters who died in the Sitakunda Container Depot fire accident will be honoured and their families will be given financial assistance at this year's fair.

Essab Secretary General Md Mahmudur Rashid, Senior Vice President Niaz Ali Chishti, Publicity Secretary Md Nazrul Islam, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director (Development and Training) Rezaul Karim, Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Director (Warehouse and Fire Prevention) Md Manikuzzaman, were at the press conference among others.

