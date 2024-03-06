Sirajganj teacher who shot student in class suspended

Sirajganj teacher Raihan Sharif, who has been sent to jail for shooting a student in the classroom, has been suspended.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released an office order in this regard on Wednesday (6 March) stating that Raihan has been placed under suspension as he was arrested by the law enforcement for criminal offences.

The order will be effective immediately in public interest, said the ministry.

Earlier today, a Sirajganj court ordered jailing Raihan, a Community Medicine lecturer at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College and Hospital.

The ministry notice further said, "During the period of temporary suspension Raihan will receive subsistence allowance as per rules."

Raihan was apprehended from Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College yesterday (4 March) afternoon for shooting a third-year student, Arafat Abir Tomal, in the right leg.

I shot him, but it was unintentional: Sirajganj teacher who shot student in class tells probe committee

The incident led to the formation of a three-member investigation committee by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The committee visited the medical college on Tuesday to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

In response to the incident, students of Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College and Hospital organised a protest on the Sirajganj-Bogura-4 lane highway, demanding the immediate dismissal and severe punishment of Dr. Raihan.

Their demands extend to the prime minister's intervention in the revocation of the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) registration and the permanent removal of the accused from his teaching position.

The students eventually suspended their protest after receiving assurances from the DGHS investigative team.

Amirul Hasan Chowdhury, principal of the medical college, has confirmed the suspension of Raihan.

He also said, "We have spoken to the students. They will resume classes tomorrow."