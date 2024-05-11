2 police constables in Madaripur suspended on charges of embezzlement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 03:46 pm

They allegedly embezzled Tk9 lakh by promising a job for the post of a police constable

Two police constables have been suspended on charges of embezzling money in exchange for offering police jobs. 

The suspended constables are Shahidul Islam and Tanzila Akter, who were stationed in the Madaripur district. 

They were dismissed on Thursday (9 May) through an order issued from the police superintendent's office in Madaripur after a complaint was filed by Ratan Das, a resident of the Mostafapur Choto Badda area of the district. 

Ratan claimed he contacted Tanzila, one of the two suspended constables after he saw the announcement of a recruitment notice for constable positions.

Tanzila informed her colleague Shahidul Islam about Ratan's interest in the position and the two swindled Tk9 lakh from him by promising him a job, he claimed.

Masud Alam, Madaripur district superintendent of police, said the exact amount of money is yet to be determined; however, police have found the allegation of offering a job in return for money to be true," he said.

