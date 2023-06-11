Significant drop in load-shedding across Bangladesh, assures Joy

In a recent Facebook post, Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy expressed his satisfaction with the notable decrease in load-shedding throughout the country since 8 June.

Joy urged the public to maintain their trust in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, emphasising that serving the people remains the primary objective of the Awami League government.

He, on Saturday (10 June), wrote, "Load-shedding across the country is now almost zero: Since 8 June, load-shedding has been greatly reduced across the country.

"Trust Sheikh Hasina. The main goal of the Awami League government is to serve the people."