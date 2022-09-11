Signal 3 for maritime ports as low intensifies into depression

Signal 3 for maritime ports as low intensifies into depression

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 05:41 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been asked to hoist cautionary signal number-3 as the well- marked low over west-central Bay and adjoining northwest Bay intensified into a depression.

Under the influence of the depression, deep convection is taking place over North Bay, said a met office weather forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today. 

The fishermen are advised not to go to the deep sea. Those who are already in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast and proceed with caution.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, centre of the depression to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. 

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at places over southern part of the country.

