Transform your mental health; 10 activities to ease anxiety, depression

Whether you are a seasoned artist or an amateur, introducing creative arts to your daily routine can work wonders for your mental health.

From warding off anxiety and stress to promoting peace of mind, painting, sculpting, journaling, clay work can all help in destressing and keeping negative feelings at bay.

According to research, art therapy can help reduce distress, boost brain power and improve self-esteem. It can also make you more resilient and brings mind, body and spirit in harmony.

Through art therapy one can be transported to the state of harmony and mindfulness.

By channelling your energy into creation, one can help balance their emotions and move towards positivity. A creative way to express and communicate, art therapy is all about resolving issues at a deeper level and bringing about change in behaviour and feelings.

Brittany Hunt, Therapist and Head of Quality, Innovation and Research Department at Clinic Les Alpes, a Switzerland-based addiction treatment centre, in an interview with HT Digital talks about art therapy and its benefits for anxiety and depression.

What is art therapy, and how does it help your mental health?

Art therapy is a form of psychotherapy that uses the creative process of making art to improve a person's physical, mental, and emotional well-being. By expressing oneself through art, individuals can manage behaviours, process feelings, reduce stress and anxiety, and increase self-awareness. The creative process involved in expressing one's self artistically can help people to resolve issues as well as develop and manage their behaviours and feelings, reduce stress, and improve self-esteem and awareness.

5 techniques to use art therapy for relieving anxiety

Mindful painting: Focusing on the process of painting rather than the final outcome can help in managing anxiety. Mindful painting allows individuals to stay present in the moment, which can alleviate anxious thoughts. Clay work: Working with clay is a tactile experience that can be incredibly grounding. The physicality of moulding clay can help draw attention away from anxious thoughts and channel energy into the creation process. Collage creating: Assembling a collage from various materials can help articulate feelings that are hard to express with words. This can be particularly therapeutic for those who experience anxiety as it allows for an abstract expression of emotions. Doodling and scribbling: Simple doodling or scribbling can be a quick and accessible way to relieve anxiety. It's an act that can release nervous energy and provide a distraction from anxiety-inducing thoughts. Photography: It can help focus on the beauty of the outside world and shift focus away from internal stress. It encourages mindfulness and can be a powerful tool to manage anxiety through creative expression.

5 activities for managing depression through art therapy