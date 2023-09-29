Siblings killed, 3 injured as hut collapses amid heavy rain in Brahmanbaria

Two siblings died and three others were injured when a hut collapsed in Brahmanbaria's Bijoyanagar upazila due to heavy rain.

The incident took place in Lakshmipur village of Pattan union of the upazila in the early hours of Friday (29 September).

The deceased were identified as Rafin, 12, and Mishu, 10, children of Mannaf Mia of that village.

The deceased's father Mannaf, 45, mother Roksana, 30, and sister Ishu, 10, were injured in this incident. Among them Ishu, who was in a critical condition, has been sent to Dhaka for treatment.

Bijoynagar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Raju Ahmed said Mannaf earns his living by farming. He lived in a mud house with his wife and three children.

Last night everyone slept in that mud house, which collapsed during heavy rain around dawn. All five of them were stuck under the rubble. Later, they were rescued and taken to the District Sadar Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared Rafin and Mishu dead.

Among the three injured, Ishu was sent to Dhaka in critical condition.