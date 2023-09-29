Siblings killed, 3 injured as hut collapses amid heavy rain in Brahmanbaria

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 01:31 pm

Related News

Siblings killed, 3 injured as hut collapses amid heavy rain in Brahmanbaria

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 01:31 pm
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Two siblings died and three others were injured when a hut collapsed in Brahmanbaria's Bijoyanagar upazila due to heavy rain.

The incident took place in Lakshmipur village of Pattan union of the upazila in the early hours of Friday (29 September).

The deceased were identified as Rafin, 12, and Mishu, 10, children of Mannaf Mia of that village.

The deceased's father Mannaf, 45, mother Roksana, 30, and sister Ishu, 10, were injured in this incident. Among them Ishu, who was in a critical condition, has been sent to Dhaka for treatment.

Bijoynagar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Raju Ahmed said Mannaf earns his living by farming. He lived in a mud house with his wife and three children.

Last night everyone slept in that mud house, which collapsed during heavy rain around dawn. All five of them were stuck under the rubble. Later, they were rescued and taken to the District Sadar Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared Rafin and Mishu dead.

Among the three injured, Ishu was sent to Dhaka in critical condition.

Top News

death / heavy rainfall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

5h | Features
Food delivery rider pedals through Dhaka&#039;s wet roads, ensuring timely deliveries despite the pouring rain. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

An unexpected rain, an unexpected expense: How food delivery men survive Dhaka’s storms

6h | Features
More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

2d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

1d | TBS Today
Economic zones to come under eco-friendly performance rating

Economic zones to come under eco-friendly performance rating

Now | TBS Economy