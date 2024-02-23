SI withdrawn over allegedly implicating youth in arms case in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 09:12 pm

Related News

SI withdrawn over allegedly implicating youth in arms case in Ctg

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 09:12 pm
SI withdrawn over allegedly implicating youth in arms case in Ctg

Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdur Rahim of Satkania Police Station has been withdrawn from his duties following allegations of implicating a youth in an arms case after picking him up from a playground in Satkania upazila of Chattogram.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Chattogram District Police Special Branch Abu Tayub Mohammad Arif Hossain told The Business Standard that SI Abdur Rahim has been attached to the district police line pending further inquiry.

Chattagram District Police Superintendent SM Shafiullah formed a three-member committee to probe the allegations against the SI, he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) Asaduzzaman has been appointed as the head of the committee, with Additional Superintendent of Police (Satkania Circle) Shibli Noman and an officer from the special branch of the district police serving as members.

SI Abdur Rahim could not be reached for a comment over the matter.

The controversy stems from the arrest of Tanvir Hossain Turki, 25, from a playground in Maijpara of Dhemsha union in Satkania on 16 February.

Turki, the son of Mubarak Hossain, a driver from the same area, was allegedly apprehended by plainclothes police and charged under the Arms Act after the recovery of 1 LG and four rounds of cartridges.

However, Turki's elder brother, Rahat Hossain Kofil, alleged that Turki was framed due to his involvement in politics.

During a press conference held at the Chittagong Press Club on 18 February, Kofil accused the police of orchestrating Turki's arrest and fabricating evidence against him.

Chattogram / SI withdrawn

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

10h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

10h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

11h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

1h | Videos
Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

1d | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

1d | Videos
How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

1h | Videos