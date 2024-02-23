SI withdrawn over allegedly implicating youth in arms case in Ctg

Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdur Rahim of Satkania Police Station has been withdrawn from his duties following allegations of implicating a youth in an arms case after picking him up from a playground in Satkania upazila of Chattogram.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Chattogram District Police Special Branch Abu Tayub Mohammad Arif Hossain told The Business Standard that SI Abdur Rahim has been attached to the district police line pending further inquiry.

Chattagram District Police Superintendent SM Shafiullah formed a three-member committee to probe the allegations against the SI, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) Asaduzzaman has been appointed as the head of the committee, with Additional Superintendent of Police (Satkania Circle) Shibli Noman and an officer from the special branch of the district police serving as members.

SI Abdur Rahim could not be reached for a comment over the matter.

The controversy stems from the arrest of Tanvir Hossain Turki, 25, from a playground in Maijpara of Dhemsha union in Satkania on 16 February.

Turki, the son of Mubarak Hossain, a driver from the same area, was allegedly apprehended by plainclothes police and charged under the Arms Act after the recovery of 1 LG and four rounds of cartridges.

However, Turki's elder brother, Rahat Hossain Kofil, alleged that Turki was framed due to his involvement in politics.

During a press conference held at the Chittagong Press Club on 18 February, Kofil accused the police of orchestrating Turki's arrest and fabricating evidence against him.