Met Office forecasts rain over country on Thursday

BSS
01 May, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 09:32 am

Met Office forecasts rain over country on Thursday

It predicted rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places on Thursday

BSS
01 May, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 09:32 am
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh is expected to see rain or thundershowers on Thursday (2 May), the Met Office said on Wednesday.

During the period, day temperature may fall by (1-2) degrees Celsius over the country, the severity of prevailing heatwaves may decrease and it may abate from some places over the country, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its forecast for 1-5 May.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

It said the prevailing heatwave may abate from some places over the eastern part of the country on Thursday.

It also predicted rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places on Thursday.

