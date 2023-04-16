Shoppers return as markets adjacent to New Super Market resume operation

Shopping malls and markets adjacent to the Dhaka New Super Market resumed business operations on Sunday, a day after a massive fire gutted at least 500 shops at the three-storey building on Saturday morning (15 April).

However, the number of customers was relatively low than usual.

The shops on the east side of the New Market-Mirpur road resumed business yesterday afternoon, whereas the New Market shops, after an announcement of indefinite closure, opened this morning.

Besides, the shops in Chandrima Super Market also started sales this morning.

Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS

At the same time, Noorjahan Market, Dhanmondi Hawkers Market, Nehar Bhavan Shopping Centre, Globe Super Market, Badruddoja Super Market, Noor Mansion Shopping Centre, Ismail Mansion Market, Subastu Aroma Center Shopping Mall, Eastern Mallika and Chandrima Market among others have resumed their regular operations.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

On Sunday, shopkeepers were seen preparing for daily sales at 9am. Many shoppers were also seen arriving early to complete their last-minute Eid shopping before the big festival in less than a week.

Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS

Reportedly, traders of the New Super Market are trying to resume business as soon as they can before Eid.

Earlier, the fire led to some 12 markets and at least 10,000 stores on the footpath to close on Saturday as the firefighters were battling the blaze.

Some stores in the nearby markets chose to open by yesterday evening. However, the flow of visitors was reported to be rather low.