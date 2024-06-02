Earthquake of magnitude 5 jolts Dhaka, some other areas

Bangladesh

UNB
02 June, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 04:40 pm

Representative Image
Representative Image

A moderate earthquake jolted parts of Bangladesh including Dhaka on Sunday (2 June) afternoon.

The earthquake, measuring 5 magnitude on the Richter Scale, was felt at 2:44pm which lasted for a few seconds, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The earthquake jolted Dhaka, Rangamati, Cumilla, Cox's Bazar and Khagrachhari districts, said Farzana Sultana, assistant meteorologist of BMD.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Mawlaik, Myanmar.

The distance of the epicenter was 441 km south east from the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, according to BMD.

No damage due to the earthquake was reported at the time of filing this report.

