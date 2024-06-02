No way to open lockers without customer's key: Islami Bank vice president

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 05:39 pm

Lockers can only be opened with the key that customers possess, he said

In front of the Islami Bank Chawkbazar branch in Chattogram. Photo: TBS
There is no way for the bank's staff to open lockers without a customer's key, SM Shafiqul Mawla Chowdhury, Islami Bank Chawkbazar branch manager and vice president of the bank has claimed.

"It is impossible for bank staff to steal anything from a customer's locker. Lockers can only be opened with the key that customers possess," the branch manager told journalists at his office today (2 June), denying allegations of theft of 149 bhori of gold from a customer's locker at the branch in Chattogram.

On 29 May, Rokeya Akter Bari, a customer who has been using the bank's locker for the past 17 years, went to the Chawkbazar branch of the bank to retrieve some gold jewellery.

149 bhori gold 'disappeared' from locker: Islami Bank client

The customer alleged that she requested the officer-in-charge of the lockers to open her locker. As soon as the door of the locker room opened, the officer saw that the customer's allocated locker was already open.

Rokeya reported that the locker contained 149 bhori of gold jewellery, including bangles, necklaces, chains, rings, and earrings worth approximately Tk1.5 crore. Upon opening the locker, she found only 10 to 11 bhori of gold remaining.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

Shafiqul Mawla said, "As the locker cannot be opened without the customer's key, we believe that the customer may have accidentally left the locker partially open when she last checked out the locker room

"Everything depends on the report of the investigating team. The three-member committee of the bank came to the branch on Thursday (30 May) and completed the necessary investigation work throughout the day. The investigation is still ongoing,"

He further said, "If a theft or robbery occurs, customers will be compensated through insurance as stipulated in the contract. The insurance coverage is Tk1 lakh for a small locker, Tk2 lakh for a medium locker, and Tk3 lakh for a large locker.

"The bank's head office has taken out this insurance for all branches. The complainant's locker is medium," he added.

However, when the victim Rokeya went to Chawkbazar Police Station to file a general diary (GD), the police refused to accept it and advised her to file a case.

The victim said that she has decided to file a case through the court.

