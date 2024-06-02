Kazirhaat of Shariatpur is like the world of spices

Kazirhaat in Shariatpur is famous spice haat of the country.  Both buyers and sellers are happy to get the fair price of products. Spices worth Tk 25 to 30 crores is sold here in each haat.

