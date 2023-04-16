New Super Market fire: Dhaka South forms 9-member probe body

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has formed a nine-member committee to investigate Saturday's fire at the capital's New Super Market.

The committee has been asked to submit the report within three days, DSCC Public Relations Officer Abu Naser told The Business Standard.

The committee, headed by the DSCC Regional Executive Officer Merina Naznin, will investigate the cause of the fire and assess the damages.

A massive fire that broke out at the capital's New Super Market on Saturday morning (15 April) devastated the three-storey building housing some 1,300 shops.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence were able to extinguish the blaze at around 9am on Sunday (16 April) – some 27 hours after the fire had started.

A total of 28 firefighting units and teams of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force took part in the effort to douse the fire. The fire was brought under control around 9:10am Saturday.

Some 32 people, including firefighters, fell sick from the heavy smoke while firefighters were trying to douse the blaze.

