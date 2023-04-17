Five-member committee to probe new super market fire incident

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Department has formed a five-member committee to investigate into the cause of fire at Dhaka New Super Market in the city.

Md Shahjahan Sikder, Officer-in-Charge of the department today confirmed the formation of the probe committee.

The authority has already directed to the committee to find out the cause of fire and amount of damage as well as a list of victims within three days.

He said, Director of the department Wahidul Islam has been made the chief of the committee where Deputy Assistant Director Faisalur Rahman is the member secretary, Md Shahjahan added.