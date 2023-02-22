Sheer luck prevents carnage after Chattogram market fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:54 pm

Related News

Sheer luck prevents carnage after Chattogram market fire

Market setup violates regulations and it has a very narrow staircase

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

It was only luck that prevented gross internal mismanagement from causing a massive fire and significant casualties at a Chattogram city market that caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday, according to government officials including the district administrator.

The fire killed one shopkeeper but the toll could be much higher due to the presence of high combustible chemicals, at least one gas cylinder, and absence of firefighting equipment in the part of the market where the fire originated, while narrow stairs make the market inherently risky, officials told reporters after visiting the site in the city's Anderkilla area on Wednesday morning.

Shop owners, however, have tried to deflect concerns over fire prevention measures, and rather emphasised the origin of the fire which they claim was a result of sabotage carried out by the market's landowners. The landowners sought malign means to evict the shop owners as a High Court stay-order prevents them from doing so legally, the businessmen claimed.

On Wednesday morning, Chattogram district's Deputy Administrator Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman told reporters that people of the port city are very lucky to have avoided a situation like the Nimtoli or Churihatta fire tragedies in the capital.

Otherwise, the illegally-stored combustible materials and gas cylinder placed around the source of the fire would have easily caused a major explosion, he pointed out after completing his tour of the market.

While Abul Bashar was speaking to reporters outside the market, smoke was seen blowing out of the market scaring pedestrians and shopkeepers.

The combustible chemicals were stored against regulations at a store named AB Surgical, and its owner declined to comment when asked about the illegal move.

Almost all the businesses in the market have been set up arbitrarily ignoring safety procedures, said Md Mijanur Rahman, director general of the Department of Disaster Management. Furthermore, the stairs in the market are too narrow for even two average people to pass through at the same time making potential rescue and evacuation efforts almost impossible, Mijanur added.

Early Wednesday, a fire erupted at a lathe shop named Alam Engineering, specilising in refrigerator and air-conditioner repairing, burning five other shops nearby in the market. Firefighters later recovered the corpse of Md Idris, uncle of Alam Engineering's owner, from the shop.

The district administration has awarded Tk25,000 to the victim's family for conducting funeral rites and would start mobile court drives in the port city to penalise businesses in short of firefighting mechanisms. The authoriries would also carry out campaigns to raise awareness over firefighting, Deputy Administrator Abul Bashar said.

Sabotage allegations

Khorshed Alam, proprietor of Alam Engineering, told The Business Standard that his shop provides lathe services and, as such, there is no scope of any fire accidentally erupting there. He pointed fingers at people involved with Islamabad Town Properties, owner of the market's land, for setting fire to his shop.

There is a High Court order preventing Islamabad Town Properties from taking eviction actions against the market's shop owners, he claimed. In this backdrop, the owners connived to set the deadly fire, Khorshed alleged adding he would take legal measures to seek justice.

On the other hand, none could be found at the office of Islamabad Town Properties, even though it stands near the market, to get comments.

Abdul Malek, assistant director of Chattogram division fire service, said the fire spread too fast for the deceased to get out of the shop, where he stayed every night. None of the affected shops had firefighting equipment, Malek said, adding a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

Top News

market fire / Chattogram / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

1d | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

59m | TBS SPORTS
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

11h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

1d | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat