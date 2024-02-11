Shab-e-Barat on 25 Feb

The National Moon Sighting Committee has declared that Shab-e-Barat will be observed in Bangladesh on the night of 25 February.

The committee made the decision at a meeting at the Islamic Foundation office in the capital's Baitul Mukarram on Sunday (11 Febuary).

The committee came to the decision as the Shaban moon was sighted in the sky on Sunday evening, Religious Affairs Ministry Additional Secretary Md Awal Hawlader told reporters after the meeting.

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of the Arabic month of Shaban and it is regarded as a significant occasion during which Muslims pray to Allah and beg for forgiveness for their transgressions. It is thought to absolve them of their sins and bestow upon them good fortune for the entire year.

Muslim devotees will offer special prayers, recite the Holy Quran, and also hold religious gatherings seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing of mankind.