Festive Chawkbazar on Shab-e-Barat

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 07:37 pm

People in Dhaka are buying traditional bread, halva, sherbet, and other iftar items, along with sparklers, from Chawkbazar for celebrating Shab-e-Barat with great enthusiasm and festivity.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, is being observed throughout the country tonight with due religious fervour and devotion.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of the Arabic month of Shaban and it is regarded as a significant occasion during which Muslims pray to Allah and beg for forgiveness for their transgressions.

Photo: Nayem Ali

It is thought to absolve them of their sins and bestow upon them good fortune for the entire year.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

Muslim devotees will offer special prayers, recite the Holy Quran, and also hold religious gatherings seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing of mankind.

Photo: Nayem Ali

