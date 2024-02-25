Festive Chawkbazar on Shab-e-Barat
People in Dhaka are buying traditional bread, halva, sherbet, and other iftar items, along with sparklers, from Chawkbazar for celebrating Shab-e-Barat with great enthusiasm and festivity.
The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, is being observed throughout the country tonight with due religious fervour and devotion.
Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of the Arabic month of Shaban and it is regarded as a significant occasion during which Muslims pray to Allah and beg for forgiveness for their transgressions.
It is thought to absolve them of their sins and bestow upon them good fortune for the entire year.
Muslim devotees will offer special prayers, recite the Holy Quran, and also hold religious gatherings seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing of mankind.