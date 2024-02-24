Holy Shab-e-Barat tomorrow

Bangladesh

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country tomorrow night with due religious fervour and devotion.

On this occasion, Islamic Foundation (IF) has chalked out programmes at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here, an Islamic Foundation (IF) press release said.

The IF will hold waz (religious sermons) and doa-mahfil at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque tomorrow.

Besides, religious sermons highlighting the significance of Shab-e-Barat will be delivered at various mosques after Maghrib prayers alongside holding special munajat after Esha prayers tomorrow in the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all Muslims of the country and elsewhere across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat.

In her message, the Prime Minister said the night of fortune brings mercy and blessings of Almighty Allah for the whole of mankind.

Allah shows the greatness of forgiving and fulfilling desires, she added.

The premier urged all to devote themselves to human welfare and nation-building imbued with the teachings of Shab-e-Barat.

Sheikh Hasina also called upon all to establish the spirit of Islam at personal, social and national levels shunning all kinds of injustice, violence and superstition.

